SH vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers:

In the seventh match of the MCA T10 Blash Championship 2021, Southern Hitters will be battling it out against Central Smashers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 02:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

Southern Hitters came in the tournament after finishing at the third place during the MCA T10 Super Series 2021. Hitters are yet to show their talent and ability in the T10 tournament. Their first and the only game so far came against SFI Panthers Euro and it was washed out as rain played the spoilsport.

Central Smashers, on the other hand, enjoyed a dream ride in their first game of the league. The team outplayed SFI Panthers Euro by nine runs. The bowlers took the team to victory as they successfully defended a score of 89 in their allotted ten overs. With two points, Smashers are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers; here is everything you need to know:

SH vs CS Telecast

SH vs CS match will be not be telecasted in India.

SH vs CS Live Streaming

The Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SH vs CS Match Details

The Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 02:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

SH vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak

Vice-Captain- Fitri Sham

Suggested Playing XI for SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Hafiz

Batters: Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Ahmad Faiz, Norwira Zazmie

All-rounders: Fitri Sham, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Muhammad Syahadat Ramli, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Anwar Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan

SH vs CS Probable XIs:

Southern Hitters: Muhammad Khairaullah Remon, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak(c), Muhammad Syahadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Anwar Rahman, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi, Arief Yusof, Ainool Hafiz(wk), Shankar Sathish

Central Smashers: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz (c), Fitri Sham, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani

