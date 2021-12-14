>SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Abu Dhabi locking horns with Sharjah. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday. Owing to a brilliant performance in the league stage so far, Sharjah have already made it to the semi-final.

The defending champions have done a fine job, winning five out of nine games. They are occupying second place in the standings with ten points. Sharjah lost their last match to Ajman. Thus, the team will be hoping for a victory on Monday to gain some momentum ahead of the knockout games.

Abu Dhabi need to win both their matches scheduled on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Further, the team also needs to work towards improving its net run rate. Overall Abu Dhabi have won two out of their eight league matches. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>SHA vs ABD Telecast

The SHA vs ABD match will not be telecast in India.

>SHA vs ABD Live Streaming

The Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

>SHA vs ABD Match Details

The SHA vs ABD match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11:00 PM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

>SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ali Abid

>Vice-captain: Attah Urrahim

>Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Khalid Shah

>Batters: Jamshaid Zafar, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmad

>Allrounders: Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Attah Urrahim

>Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwar

>SHA vs ABD Probable XIs

>Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Syam Ramesh, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal

>Abu Dhabi: Muhammad Zubair Khan, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Murtaza, Attah Urrahim, Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub

