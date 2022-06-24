SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Emirates D20 2022, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, June 24, ICC Academy, 8 PM IST

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2022 match 25 between Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: In the 25th match of the Emirates D20 2022, Sharjah will lock horns against Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on Friday (June 24).

Sharjah comes into the match after losing their last fixture against Ajman by 67 runs. Ameer Hamza’s valiant effort of 40 runs in 29 deliveries went in vain as he did not get any support from the other end. Sharjah failed to chase a target of 215 runs and was bundled out for 145 runs.

Abu Dhabi has been pretty inconsistent with their performances till now. They have won two out of their last five matches. In their last encounter against Emirates Blue, they managed to register a 6-wicket win, thanks to the individual brilliance of captain Abid Ali. They will be depending on their ace batter to step up once again against Sharjah.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs ABD Telecast

The match between Sharjah and Ajman will not be telecast in India.

SHA vs ABD Live Streaming

The match between Sharjah and Ajman will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SHA vs ABD Match Details

The SHA vs ABD match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, June 24, at 8:00 pm IST.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ali Abid

Vice-Captain: Adnan Danish

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Basil Hameed, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Attah Urrahim

Bowlers: Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Possible XIs

Sharjah Predicted Line-up: Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Khalid Shah (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Aayan Khan (c), Basil Hameed, Ameer Hamza, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Zahid, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Zahoor Khan

Abu Dhabi Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Osama Hassan-Shah, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish

