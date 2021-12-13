>SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Sharjah and Ajman: In the 26th match of the Emirates D10 2021, we have Sharjah locking horns with Ajman. The two teams will take the field on December 13, Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST. Sharjah are doing well in the T10 Championship. They have once again established themselves as one of the contenders for lifting the trophy. The defending champion have won five won out of their eight league matches. The team is currently second in the points table.

Ajman, on the other hand, need to win all their upcoming league matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team is struggling with their form in the tournament. They have won just two matches so far while losing as many as five games.

>Ahead of the match between Sharjah and Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

>SHA vs AJM Telecast

The SHA vs AJM match will not be telecasted in India.

>SHA vs AJM Live Streaming

The Sharjah vs Ajman fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>SHA vs AJM Match Details

The SHA vs AJM match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

>SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kashif Daud

Vice-Captain- Qasim Muhammad

>Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah

Batters: Mayank, Fayyaz Ahmad, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Yuvraj Barua, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Nasir Aziz, Ali Anwar

>SHA vs AJM Probable XIs:

Sharjah: Hassan Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Syam Ramesh

Ajman: Qasim Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Sultan Ahmed, Mayank, Essam Muti ur Rab, Yuvraj Barua, Nasir Aziz ©, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman

