>SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Sharjah and Dubai: The third edition of the Emirates D10 2021 is all set to get underway from December 7, Tuesday with an encounter between Sharjah and Dubai. The tournament will feature a total of 33 matches, with the final of the league scheduled on December 15.

The tournament will follow a double round-robin format and three matches will be hosted every day for the next nine teams. As many as six teams will be participating in the event including the likes of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, and Emirates Blues.

Playing the first match on Tuesday, Sharjah will start the league as favorites. They are the defending champions as Sharjah defeated Fujairah in the final last year by eight wickets to lift the trophy. Dubai, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy a good campaign last year as they could win only two games.

>Ahead of the match between Sharjah and Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

>SHA vs DUB Telecast

The SHA vs DUB match will not be telecast in India.

>SHA vs DUB Live Streaming

The Sharjah vs Dubai fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>SHA vs DUB Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 7, Tuesday.

>SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kashif Daud

>Vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmad

>Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Bilal Cheema, Fayyaz Ahmad

>Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, Syed-Haider Shah, Renjith Mani

>Allrounders: Umair Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud

>Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Harsh Desai, Harshit Seth

>SHA vs DUB Probable XIs

>Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Laxman Manjrekar, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Aryan Saxena, Amjad Gul, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Harsh Desai, Junaid Siddique, Syam Ramesh.

>Dubai: Bilal Cheema, Ahaan Fernandes, Syed-Haider Shah, Lovepreet Singh, Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Ismail, Ameer Hamza

