SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D20 League 2022 match between Sharjah and Fujairah: In their fifth match of the Emirates D20 League 2022, Sharjah will be squaring off against Fujairah. An exciting battle of cricket awaits the cricket fans as both Sharjah and Fujairah are doing extremely well in the competition.

Sharjah are second in the points table with three wins and one loss. The team will be high on confidence and momentum as they are on a three-match winning streak. In their last game, they defeated Abu Dhabi by six wickets. Chasing the target of 164, Sharjah scored a victory in just 17 overs. Fayyaz Ahmed was the star performer with a knock of 52 runs.

Speaking of Fujairah, they are at the top of the table with four wins from as many games. They are coming into the Saturday game after defeating Emirates Blues by six wickets. Fujairah batters especially Asif Khan and Usman Khan are in a surreal form in the league.

Ahead of the match between the Sharjah and Fujairah, here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs FUJ Telecast

Sharjah vs Fujairah game will not be telecast in India

SHA vs FUJ Live Streaming

The SHA vs FUJ fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs FUJ Match Details

Sharjah and Fujairah will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 06:30 PM IST on June 18, Saturday.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Vice-Captain - Hassan Eisakhel

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Basil Hameed, Usman Khan, Hassan Eisakhel

All-rounders: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Khan, Waseem Muhammad

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Umer Farooq, Rohan Mustafa

SHA vs FUJ2 Probable XIs:

Sharjah: Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Aayan Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Basil Hameed, Ameer Hamza

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir, Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Sadiq, Kashif Daud, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan

