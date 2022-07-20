SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI: Sharks XI will be squaring off against Tigers XI in the upcoming Pondicherry T20 tournament 2022 on Wednesday. Both the teams have delivered similar performances in the tournament so far.

With two wins and as many losses, Tigers XI are fourth in the standings. The team finally made a comeback to the winning ways in their last game by defeating Lions XI by four wickets. It was an exceptional bowling effort by Jullian Jacab as the Lions scored only 115 runs in their 20 overs. Batting in the second innings, Paras Ratnaparkhe steered the Tigers to a victory with a knock of not out 53 runs.

Coming to Sharks XI, they also have two victories under their belt from four league matches. Sharks need to get back on track as they suffered a two-run loss against the Panthers in their last game. The team made a good effort while chasing the big target of 173 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI, here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs TIG Telecast

Sharks XI vs Tigers XI game will not be telecast in India

SHA vs TIG Live Streaming

The SHA vs TIG fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs TIG Match Details

Sharks XI and Tigers XI will play against each other at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST on July 20, Wednesday.

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aravind Kothandapani

Vice-Captain - Chiranjeevi G

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravindraj Ravichandran, M Mathavan

Batters: Premraj Rajavelu, Aravind Kothandapani, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan

All-rounders: Chiranjeevi G, Jullian Jacab

Bowlers: Jasvanth S, Vijaji Raja, Raghu Sharma

SHA vs TIG Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Abeesh T A, Chiranjeevi G(c), Akshay Jain S, AS Govindaraajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar

Advertisement

Tigers XI: Aravind Kothandapani, Vijaji Raja, Ragupathy R (c), M Mathavan (wk), Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Saie Sharan Y, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M, Jullian Jacab, Jasvanth S, Siva Kumar S

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here