Shabnim Ismail Writes Her Name in History Books, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker in Women's T20 WC

South Africa’s star pacer Shabnim Ismail on Sunday, February 26 became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Ismail picked up two wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup 2023 against Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

The 34-year-old was tied with former England cricketer Anya Shrubsole at 41 wickets prior to the final, although she picked up two crucial wickets in the final over of Australia’s inning.

Shabnim, who dismissed Elysse Perry and Georgia Wareham in the final over of her spell, gave away just 26 runs, including a maiden over.

She is now at the top of the pile, the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup with 43 dismissals, having played in all eight editions of the T20 World Cup.

With 32 caps at the T20 World Cup under the belt, the legendary bowler helped restrict Australia to a total of 156/6 in 20 overs after skipper Meg Lanning had won the toss and chose to bat first.

While Ismail went past Shrubsole’s tally, she is being followed closely by Perry who has 40 wickets to her name. Australia’s Megan Schutt (39 wickets) and Stafanie Taylor of West Indies (33 wickets) are among the top five leading wicket-takers in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier in the semifinal, Ismail had breached the 80mph mark, thereby bowling the fastest-ever ball in women’s cricket.

Talking about the match, Australia’s opener Beth Mooney remained unbeaten at 74, thus helping her side put up a fight-worthy total on the board.

Ashleigh Gardner had added 29 runs to the cause, while Alyssa Healy had also scored 18 runs.

Both Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were among the pick of the lot for South Africa having both chipped in with a couple of wickets, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon got a wicket each.

