Shadab Khan's Hilarious Reaction After Fan Takes Two Bottles From His Drinks Crate During 3rd ODI | Watch

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf had an interesting interaction with a fan during the recently concluded three-match ODI against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. And it’s something the duo might remember for some time to come.

The pair was rested from the third and final match, played on Sunday with Pakistan eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep which they duly completed but not before the Netherlands gave them a mighty scare.

With the home team in the middle of their chase, Shadab and Rauf were carrying drinks near the boundary where a few fans had also gathered to get a closer look at their cricket heroes.

However, one fan decided to take it to another level. With Shadab carrying a crate of drinks, a fan got close to the Pakistan allrounder and in the blink of an eye, picked up two drinks from the crate leaving everybody in splits.

While Shadab played along, joining the fun by saying, “Ek hi pakad na!" (Just pick one), Rauf wasn’t amused as he stared angrily at the guilty party for a couple of seconds before smiling.

Full marks to the duo for keeping their cool though.

The on-field action was quite intense though. A combined bowling display saw the Netherlands limiting Pakistan to 206-all out in 49.4 Overs.

That Pakistan were able to post even a 200-plus total was all thanks to their in-form captain Babar Azam who made a patient 91 off 125 to ensure his bowlers had something to defend.

The Netherlands were jolted early before recovering to reach 108/3. However, they soon lost two quick wickets before Tom Cooper and Teja Nidamanuru arrested the slide.

They were eventually bowled out for 197 in 49.2 overs with Pakistan winning by 9 runs.

In the series opener as well, Netherlands came close to victory in chase of 315 as they finished with 298/8. However, in the second match though, Pakistan completed a comfortable seven-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

