Shafali Verma Does a Virat Kohli, Indian Opener Reacts Furiously After Taking Beth Mooney's Catch - WATCH

Former Indian Skipper Virat Kohli is an animated character on the field, who is known to play while carrying his heart on his sleeve. On many occasions, Kohli tends to go with the flow and gets carried away by emotions.

While it’s understandable given there’s so much at stake when it comes to international cricket, Indian women’s cricket team opener Shafali Open on Thursday did a Virat Kohli.

India squared off against Australia in the semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first, after which the five-time World champions got off to a fiery start.

Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy put up a 52-run stand before Radha Yadav struck to bring an abrupt end to Healy’s knock. Mooney continued to attack but there was a glorious opportunity which fell to Shafali to dismiss the destructive batter.

Verma though lost her concentration and dropped an easy-looking catch of Mooney to give her a massive lifeline. The ball trickled away for a boundary which further compounded India’s miseries.

However, Verma would have her revenge as she later completed Beth Mooney’s catch, and during that moment, the India U-19 skipper remembered England’s Test skipper ‘Ben Stokes’.

Watch:

A few times we have seen Virat Kohli doing that, but it was totally unexpected from Shafali, yet understandable given she got her retribution.

However, the damage had already been done by that point as the Aussies stitched together multiple partnerships after losing their openers.

Skipper Lanning smashed an unbeaten 49-run knock, including two sixes in the final over to help her side reach a total of 172/4 in 20 overs. Ashleigh Gardner also added 31 runs to the cause helping the defending champions put up a fight-worthy total on the board.

