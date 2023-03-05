Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning Storm Helps DC Become First Team to Record Century Partnership in Both IPL and WPL

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning’s blistering start helped Delhi Capitals post a massive total of 223 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

Verma smashed 84 runs, missing her century narrowly, whereas DC skipper Lanning also chipped in with 72 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana opted to bowl after winning the toss however, DC openers Shafali and Meg came flying out of the blocks.

They put up an opening stand of 162 runs and thus helped their franchise Delhi Capitals etch their names in the history books.

During the first season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir put on a century-stand for then Delhi Darevils and in the WPL as well, history repeated itself after Shafali and Lanning’s storm.

Thus, Delhi Capitals became the first franchise to get a century partnership in both IPL and WPL history.

After Lanning and Shafali both departed in the same over, falling to England captain Heather Knight’s spin, it appeared that DC’s inning might have taken a hit however, that wasn’t the case.

Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues took it upon themselves to guide DC to a huge total. Kapp recorded an unbeaten knock of 39 runs, while Rodrigues added 22 runs.

Together, they put the finishing touches on DC’s total after their openers provided them with a perfect platform to build upon.

Lanning and Shafali took RCB bowlers to the cleaners as Megan Schutt went for 45 runs in her four-over spell, Renuka Thakur gave away 24 runs, while Knight also gave away 40 runs but chipped in with the two crucial wickets.

The DC openers also helped their franchise record the highest total by a team in WPL’s short history after Mumbai Indians scored 207/5 in the inaugural game of WPL 2023, and they restricted Gujarat Giants to a score of 64 runs, thus winning the game by a massive 143-run margin.

