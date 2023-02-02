Shafali Verma Thanks Jay Shah For Providing Special Opportunity to Meet Sachin Tendulkar

U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper Shafali Verma thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for inviting the team to Ahmedabad for the third T20I match between India men’s team against New Zealand at iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The BCCI felicitated the young women’s brigade for scripting history in the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 WC.

The team was felicitated by legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar who shared some words of wisdom with the young players.

Shafali also thanked the BCCI secretary for providing the opportunity to meet her idol the Master Blaster in Ahmedabad.

“Thank you Hon’ble @JayShah Sir for inviting us for a special evening and providing us the precious opportunity to meet with @sachin_rt Sir! It has truly motivated the entire team and has boosted our spirit. Thank you again for all your support & encouragement! @BCCIWomen @BCCI," the BCCI tweeted.

Shafali also received INR 5 crore cheque on behalf of her team for their exemplary performance in the World Cup.

The Indian U19 women’s cricket team beat England in the final to win the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Addressing the fans on the special occasion, Tendulkar took centerstage and the entire stadium burst into the iconic “Sachin Sachin" chants. He then used the iconic ‘Kemcho’ line to address the crowd’s respect. “Kemcho Ahmedabad? Majaa-ma?" he said.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate our Women’s Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. What a fabulous achievement. I can assure you that the entire nation and well-wishers of Indian cricket will celebrate and cherish this victory for years to come," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a BCCI video, released on their social media handles.

The 49-year-old also recalled his introduction to the sport and hailed the pioneers in women’s cricket for laying a solid platform for young girls to excel in cricket.

“My dream started in 1983 when I was just 10 years young. I would like to thank the past players who made it possible for the girls in the country to dream big. Shantha Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji, Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan (Goswami), and many others," he said.

