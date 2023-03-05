'Shafali Verma the Queen': Fans Celebrate DC Opener's Knock of 84 Runs as She Narrowly Misses Century

Shafali Verma was in sublime form for Delhi Capitals as she narrowly missed out on her century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Having won the toss, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana opted to bowl first as she said the wicket had a little bit of grass which she hoped would help her bowlers.

However, as Meg Lanning and Shafali came out to bat, they completely dominated RCB as Mandhana’s decision to bowl sort of backfired.

The DC openers put up an opening stand of 162 runs as Lanning became the first player to depart, falling to England skipper Heather Knight.

Advertisement

Follow live - RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 Updates: Knight Removes Shafali, Lanning But Delhi Capitals Set For Big Finish

Shafali also perished in the same over, however, the damage had already been done as they put DC in a commanding position.

While the Capitals’ skipper Lanning played a sublime knock of 72 runs in 43 balls, Shafali narrowly missed out on her century, which would have been the first ton of the WPL 2023.

The Indian international scored 84 runs in 45 balls with 10 boundaries and four massive sixes at a breathtaking strike rate of 186.67.

Shafali’s knock was celebrated by fans on social media and she was hailed as the ‘future’ of Indian cricket, despite the fact that she narrowly missed out on her century.

Check how fans reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ| WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Fielded 5 Overseas Players Against RCB Despite 4-Player Limit in Rules, Here’s How

Verma and Lanning’s departure sort of crumbled the Capitals’ inning but they were in no mood to stop as Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues took it upon themselves to guide DC to a massive total.

Kapp remained unbeaten at 39, while Jemimah Rodrigues also returned not out at 22 to put the finishing touch on an impressive start from DC.

Delhi Capitals thus recorded a massive total of 223/2 in their 20 overs, with RCB needing 224 to win.

Get the latest Cricket News here