Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer to Replace Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda in South Africa T20Is: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly named the replacements for Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda in the South Africa T20Is, starting September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram. According to news agency PTI, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed and batter Shreyas Iyer will join the team ahead of the series opener.

The Indian cricket board had already confirmed that Pandya will miss out on the South Africa T20Is as he’ll be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work. Hooda, on the other hand, picked up a back injury and was unavailable for selection for the 3rd and the final T20I ]against Australia in Hyderabad. He is likely to undergo rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of a rested Hardik Pandya.

“Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Afria series," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, “Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that’s why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team reached the capital city of Kerala on Monday. The men in blue received a rousing at the Thiruvanathapuram Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association. The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice today.

“Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM," KCA said in a release.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here