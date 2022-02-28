Shaheen Afridi Becomes Youngest Captain to Win a T20 League After Lahore Qalandars' Maiden PSL Triumph

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi became the youngest captain to win a major T20 league title when his team Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.

Afridi is 21.

Advertisement

Previously, Australia’s former captain Steve Smith held the honour, having led Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash title in 2012 at the age of 22.

For someone who had never captained at any level, Afridi’s appointment as captain of the Lahore franchise had come as a big surprise to cricket fans before the start of the PSL but, on Sunday night, he proved that the Lahore management had taken the right decision.

Even former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is set to become the pacer’s father in law, had not backed the decision to appoint him skipper at this point in time and had advised him against accepting the responsibility.

“Yes I told him not to take the responsibility now but he said he wanted to do it and can handle the pressure," Shahid Afridi had said in an interview.

“It is a big moment for me and my team but I think everyone contributed to the title win and they supported me a lot from the start," the triumphant captain said after the final that was played before a crowd of around 33,000.

Multan were led by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is the vice- captain of the national red ball team.