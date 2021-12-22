Shaheen Afridi Ditches Babar Azam to Name This Cricketer as Best Captain

Babar Azam, besides being a power hitter, has also proven his leadership credentials by helping Pakistan achieve some big results in the last few years. Azam has been leading the Asian side across all formats since 2020. And under his captaincy, the team not only reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, but achieved few other bilateral triumphs as well.

However, even within the Pakistani cricket team, it doesn’t look like everyone sees him as the no. 1 choice for captain, and pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is among them.

The frontline speedster, who was recently named the captain of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, picked Mohammad Rizwan when asked to rate the ‘best captain’. The 21-year-old was quizzed about this while addressing a press conference post his elevation in the PSL. Shaheen said he began his domestic career with Rizwan, and therefore would rank him ahead of Babar.

“I like Rizwan’s personality. I started playing domestic cricket with him from KPK’s side and I would rate him as the best," he said during the media briefing. “Since Babar (Azam) has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second," he said.

Although, the current national captain didn’t get Afridi’s vote when it comes to captaincy, the fast bowler heaped praises and named him his favourite as well as the No. 1 batter.

“Babar Azam is my favourite batter and he is the number one as well. He has done a fantastic job as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him," the left-arm pacer reckoned.

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the PSL will get underway in Karachi on January 27. Lahore Qalandars’ season opener is against defending champions Multan Sultans on January 29.

