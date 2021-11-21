Shaheen Afridi Hugs it Out With Bangladesh's Afif Hossain After Hurting Him With Wild Throw During 2nd T20I | WATCH

Pakistan’s premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed the limelight for an unwanted reason on Saturday during the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. Pakistan registered a clinical 8-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead but Shaheen came under a lot of scanner for his rash on-field behaviour. After getting hit for a six, frustrated Shaheen throw the ball towards the Bangladesh batter on the next delivery which hurt him.

It was the third over of the match, as Bangladesh were in a tricky position after losing their openers early, Afif Hossain smashed Shaheen for a six. On the next delivery, Shaheen pitched it a tad full on which the southpaw pushed it straight to the bowler. The Pakistan pacer throw the ball in frustration towards the batter which hit his ankle as he fell on the ground in pain. Shaheen immediately went towards Afifi and apologised for his actions.

After the match, Shaheen also hugged it out with Afif as the Pakistan Cricket Board shared the light moment on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan made light work of beating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Fakhar hit 57 off 51 balls and put on 85 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (39) for the second wicket, guiding Pakistan to 109-2 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan dominated the match right from the start after dismissing both Bangladeshi openers in the first two overs.

Shaheen removed Saif for a golden duck and Mohammad Naim fell to Mohammad Wasim for two edging to Fakhar at slip, as Bangladesh were reduced to 5-2.

Afif and Najmul Hossain offered some resistance, adding 46 runs for the third wicket before Shadab dismissed both to put Pakistan back in control.

For the hosts, Najmul top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan’s quality pace and spin bowling.

