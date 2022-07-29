Shahid Afridi Gives Savage Response When Asked About Virat Kohli's Recent Form

Virat Kohli has not been in good touch in recent times. His last international century had taken place back in 2019. Many former cricketers and experts have offered their views on this issue. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was recently asked about Kohli’s poor run of form. While talking about the star Indian batter’s bad patch, Afridi gave a befitting response. The former all-rounder simply asked why would Kohli need his advice. Afridi believes that Kohli himself has to perform well in order to come out of the current rough patch.

Advertisement

“Why would he care about my advice? He has to perform because the expectations from him are so high. And for a very long time, there has been no performance from him according to the standards that he has set for himself," Afridi said while talking to the reporters in a video posted by Sports Paktv.

Kohli endured a poor outing against England in all three formats. He featured in the solitary Test match, two ODIs and as many T20Is but he could not even score a single half-century during the England tour. His highest score, after playing five matches against England, remains to be a mere 20.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year, Kohli’s dismal show has raised doubts over his spot in the World Cup squad. Moreover, the former Indian skipper rested for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Rumours are rife that Kohli might return to the international side for the ODI series against Zimbabwe. It is believed that a solid show against Zimbabwe will provide him with much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup. The three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled to start on August 18.

Advertisement

Despite struggling with the bat in recent times, Kohli has been successful in maintaining a fifty-plus average in white-ball cricket. In the fifty-overs format, Kohli with 12344 runs to his name has an average of 57.68. On the other hand, in T20I cricket, Kohli’s average remains to be 50.12. Kohli has so far scored 3308 runs in the shortest format of the game.

In Test cricket, the 33-year-old batter has an impressive average of 49.53.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here