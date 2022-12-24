In a major development, Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former captain Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the men’s team. Besides, other former cricketers like Abdur Razzak and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the panel, while Haroon Rashid was named the convener. The announcement comes days after PCB appointed a new chairman in Najam Sethi who replaced Ramiz Raja.

“PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee. Other members of the panel are: Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. Haroon Rashid will be the Convener," wrote the PCB on their official Twitter account.

Ramiz Raja was reportedly removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a day after the team suffered a historic Test series clean sweep at the hands of England at home.

“I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility," said Afridi, who retired from international cricket in 2017.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform."

Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 one-day and 99 Twenty 20 international for Pakistan in a career remembered for his hard-hitting batting.

Pakistan are currently involved in a two-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match in Karachi starting from Monday.

