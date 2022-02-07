Shahid Kapoor invites internet’s fury for congratulating 2018 squad For U19 World Cup 2022 win

India U19 registered a thumping win over England U19 in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Antigua on February 6, to lift the title for a record fifth time. All-rounder Raj Bawa was felicitated as the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. He first registered a fifer, and then scored a match-winning 35 runs during the chase. The Indian squad won praises for their splendid overall performance, not just in the finale but throughout the tournament.

The India U19 squad did not face a single defeat in the U19 World Cup 2022. People from all corners of India and across the globe lauded the young cricketers for their complete performance. Many celebrities and eminent personalities also congratulated the youngsters, and the list included actor Shahid Kapoor. Even though Shahid gave special mention to the victorious Indian side, he made a big mistake which invited massive trolling on social media.

While congratulating the Boys in Blue on the fifth U19 World Cup win, the Bollywood actor posted an image of the 2018 batch, which included skipper Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, and others. Though minutes later, the actor realised his mistake and deleted the Instagram Stories, netizens had already taken a screenshot of the same. While social media users had a hearty laugh at his expense, one of them pointed out that since Shahid has portrayed the role of a cricketer in his yet-to-be-released Jersey, he should not have made the mistake

“Shahid Kapoor has done an entire movie based on cricket recently but still can’t make a little effort to know the difference between 2018 and 2022 Indian U-19 world cup teams. Embarrassing stuff," a tweet read on the microblogging site.

“When you are not interested in cricket, but you have to pretend due to family pressure," a user mocked.

“Such things happen when you don’t follow sports and post it just for the sake to look cool," another wrote.

Shahid and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey was slated to release in December 2021, but the third wave of Covid-19 pushed the film’s release indefinitely.

