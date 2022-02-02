Shahrukh Khan Idolised MS Dhoni, Dreams of Finishing Games Like Him

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan has opened up on his idol MS Dhoni and how he wants to emulate him as his career trajectory goes upwards. He can be an extremely powerful batter lower down the order; no surprises, he has ambitions of trying to copy none other than India’s captain cool. His fans mustn’t have forgotten how he had hit a maximum to snatch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for his stateside off the final ball as Tamil Nadu needed six runs.

Besides, his love for MS Dhoni, he also spoke about how he handles pressure and stays calm in the middle.

“When I go to the crease, I am mentally prepared and don’t think about the pressure. I keep calm and play my game. I know how to shift gears as per match situations. I always want to get the job done for my team and I don’t let the pressure hit me when I am on the crease. When you think about individual performance rather than the team, then the pressure is seen clearly on your face. And, I put my team first, not me. I don’t think about myself. That’s why I don’t feel pressure," said Shahrukh Khan while speaking to TimeofIndia.com.

“I idolize MS Dhoni and want to finish the games the way he did for India. I have always looked up to Dhoni and I want to become a finisher like him," he added.

Shahrukh has been added to the India squad for the upcoming series against West Indies among the reserve players. He must be thinking about the blue jersey already. Earlier he and R Sai Kishore were the stand-by players for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. The hosts have already announced the 18-member squad for the three ODIs and as many T20Is. Shahrukh was in contention to make his maiden India call-up, however, selectors chose Deepak Hooda over him in the ODIs.

