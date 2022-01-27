Shakib Al Hasan Joins in on the Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa Viral Trend in BPL | Watch Video

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the latest cricketer to join in on the viral dance trend of Allu Arjun’s movie with the Bangladesh allrounder doing his version of one of Allu Arjun’s many signature moves from the movie, during a wicket celebration in Bangladesh Premier League. Shakib performed the step after claiming the wicket of Faf Du Plessis in the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match. Shakib joins his teammates Najmul Islam and Dwayne Bravo to perform signature steps from the movie.

Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa: The rise has been the talk of the town since its release in December last year. Its song Srivalli has been trending on social media with many celebrities trying the hook steps. Allu Arjun and Pushpa’s fandom now includes several stars, and the latest addition is cricketer Hardik Pandya, who has shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the tunes of the Srivalli song with his Nani. “Our very own Pushpa nani," he wrote while posting the video. The video, posted on Tuesday, has so far amassed over a million views. Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic reacted to the video, commenting ‘ Cutest’ with a heart emoji.

Earlier, cricketer Rahul Chahar had also shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the tunes of the Srivalli song. He was seen sporting black glasses while dancing. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul said he is “just being a fanboy" of Allu Arjun.

Rahul is seen in his long-hair avatar. In the video, he tried to emulate the dance steps of Allu Arjun from the hit song. The cricketer was seen dragging his feet just like Allu Arjun does in the original video. The Instagram video posted by Rahul has garnered over 77,000 likes. Rahul’s fans were impressed by his dance skills. They expressed their wish to see the cricketer in more such videos. In the comment section, they asked him to upload more dance videos in the coming days.

Joining the bandwagon was also West Indies allrounder Dwyane Bravo, attempting the popular hook step from Arjun Allu’s Srivalli song from the movie Pushpa. Bravo first gave the world his version of the hook step while chilling in his team hotel. He tagged Australian David Warner and India’s Suresh Raina in the caption for the clip he shared via his Instagram handle asking them what they think of his attempt. “Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!!’ Bravo wrote.

Later, during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, Bravo unleashed the hook step once again but this time as part of his celebration after taking a wicket on Tuesday.

During the BPL 2022 contest between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal, Bravo, a right-arm pacer, had Mahidul Islam Ankon hole out in the deep and the T20 superstar again did a little dance.

