Home » Cricket Home » News » Shakib Al Hasan Loses His Calm in BPL, Walks Out on Field and Shouts at Umpire | Watch

Shakib Al Hasan Loses His Calm in BPL, Walks Out on Field and Shouts at Umpire | Watch

The incident happened when Fortune Barishal openers walked out to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and soon after skipper Shakib started shouting at his batters from the boundary ropes followed by his verbal spat with the umpire

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:38 IST

Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan involved in a verbal spat with umpire during BPL 2023 (Twitter Image)
Shakib Al Hasan involved in a verbal spat with umpire during BPL 2023 (Twitter Image)

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has once again roped himself in a controversy in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This time, he got involved in a verbal spat with the umpire. It all happened when Shakib-led Fortune Barishal squared off against Rangpur Riders in match No.7 of the BPL 2023 on Tuesday.

The incident occured before any ball was bowled in the match. The Fortune Barishal openers had walked out to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and soon after skipper Shakib was seen shouting at his batters from the boundary ropes.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Explains Why India Withdrew Run-out Appeal at The Non-striker’s End

Advertisement

A few moments later, disappointed Shakib decided to take matters in his own hands as he came to the field and charged at the match umpire. He lashed out at the umpire for not allowing Anamul Haque Bijoy to take the first strike. He was further seen getting involved in an animated discussion with the match officials and the video of the incident soon became a big talking point on social media.

RELATED NEWS

This isn’t the first incident in the league as a few days back, Shakib was seen angry with umpire’s decision of not giving a wide. At that time as well, he was seen having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.

However, talking about the match on Tuesday, Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders managed to register 158-7 in 20 overs. Opener Rony Talukdar scored 40 off 28 while Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 54 off 36 in 20 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two wickets for the Shakib-led side. On the other side, Fortune Barishal completed the run-chase in just 19.2 overs, winning the match by 6-wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Star batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed a quick-fire 52 off 41 balls while Hasan Miraz also contributed with 43 off 29 balls.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ton-up Virat Kohli, Pacers Shine as India Beat Sri Lanka by 67 Runs

After the match, Shakib opened up about the match, though he refrained from speaking much about earlier incident. He said, “I think we put on a better show today. They were batting really well in the 10th over but we came back well in the 2nd half and that changed the momentum. We did not take unnecessary challenges with the bat. Important to build partnerships and Miraz and Ibrahim did that perfectly. Can’t get better than that to get a wicket first ball after winning the toss and bowling first."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 08:38 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 08:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments