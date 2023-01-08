Shakib Al Hasan Loses Temper During BPL 2023 Game, Charges at Umpire Amid Heated Argument - WATCH

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the finest Asian all-rounders to have played the game at the highest level. However, his anger issues have often put him under the spotlight. Shakib is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in which he represents the Fortune Barishal. In the match against Sylhet Strikers on Saturday, the veteran cricketer was left fuming after a ball, that bounced high, was not given wide.

Meanwhile, the video of Shakib lashing out at the umpire has gone viral on social media. The Bangladesh Test captain could be seen screaming at the square-leg umpire who called it a legitimate delivery and termed it as one bouncer for the over.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Felt like it was Sri Lanka vs Surya’: Hardik Hails Suryakumar, Gives ‘Special Mention’ to Rahul Tripathi

Shakib charged towards the match official in agony to discuss the decision given. A few moments later, he approaches the umpire at the non-striker’s end, has a conversation and then walks back to take the strike.

This isn’t the first time that Shakib’s temperament caught the attention. Back in 2021, he kicked the stumps in anger during a Dhaka Premier League match after the umpire didn’t give the decision in his team’s favour. However, he issued an apology for his behaviour.

“I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately," Shakib had written on his official Facebook page back then.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Suryakumar Just Telling us That Batting is so Easy’: Hardik Hails Swashbuckling Batter After Series Win

Recently, Shakib also questioned the conduct of the BPL following a failure in the tournament’s marketing.

“If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day," Shakib had said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here