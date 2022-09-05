'Shame on People Who're Putting Our Own Guys Down': Harbhajan Slams Netizens for Trolling Arshdeep

The world turned against young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh after he dropped an easy catch in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan were chasing a stiff 182-run target and the game looked like in India’s grip until the catch of Asif Ali, off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling, was dropped at the short third-man region in the 18th over. The incident shifted the momentum in Pakistan’s favour as Ali and his partner Khushdil Shah mustered 19 runs in the penultimate over.

Arshdeep did manage to get rid of Asif Ali in the final over, but it was too late by then. Pakistan needed 2 in 2 and the job was easily done by Ifthikar Ahmed.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was left baffled after the 23-year-old dropped the sitter and so were the cricket fans. However, the furious netizens started taking shots at Arshdeep on social media and even crossed the limit by making inappropriate comments.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and extended his support to the youngster who seemed to have succumbed under pressure.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely.. we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.

Not only just Harbhajan, but several others from the Indian cricket fraternity came forward and backed the young fast bowler. Here’s how they reacted:

Earlier, the much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 after being put into bat.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

