Ravindra Jadeja last played a match for India almost six months ago. Yes, that was the Asia Cup when he was injured trying to balance himself on a ski-board as part of team adventure activity in a Dubai hotel. As a result, he was ruled out of the all important T20 tournament but was also rendered ineffective for at least six months which meant that he would be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Once, his position was considered irreplacable by his loyal fans since he was not only a great lower order batter, but was also an effective spinner cum great fielder.

Nonetheless, he was effectively replaced by Axar Patel and as of now he is giving Jadeja a run for his money. The management also found a young option in Washington Sundar who can be a long time investment. As of now, Fans are not sure if he will indeed be picked for the four match Test series against Australia despite fully recovering from the injury.

On Friday, he became the target of Twitter trolls after he came up with a cryptic tweet. “"Don’t say anything. Just smile". The all-rounder’s tweet immediately caught the attention of cricket fans and went viral.

Meanwhile some of the fans didn’t stop at that and bashed him for campaigning for BJP. In-fact, his wife Rivaba Jadeja won the election on BJP ticket and even went onto win the state assembly election held recently. Some of the fans even went onto say how Axar and Washington Sundar is the future ahead for Team India. Nevertheless, some of his loyal supporters asked him to keep calm as he will surely make it back to Team India.

All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja once the selectors name the squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja would also like to keep fit in a World Cup year with the ODI World Cup just around the corner.

“India are not missing Jadeja, who has been a phenomenal player in all three formats. But since India have found Axar Patel, we are not talking too much about Jadeja since he’s been away. Goes on to show how good Axar has come about as a cricketer. Fantastic. At the moment, yes (Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder). India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement (for Jadeja) in Axar Patel. He’s making the most of it in all formats. He can bowl in the powerplay, which I feel Jadeja does not like. Axar can do it. And If he bats like this, it’s debatable," former India player Wasim had said on ESPNCricinfo.

