‘Shame that CSK Didn’t Trust Enough to Give Him a Run’: Netizens Slam Dhoni-led Franchise for Releasing Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan sent shockwaves across the cricketing world with his colossal knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Monday in Bengaluru. The prolific batter has smashed several records with his astonishing knock of 277 runs off just 141 balls.

Jagadeesan has now registered the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket surpassing Alistair Brown’s 268 against Glamorgan in 2002. The 26-year-old is also the first player to score centuries in five consecutive innings in men’s List A cricket.

The 26-year-old batter’s sensational knock has sparked a social media storm. Netizens are in awe of his marathon knock and are praising the young batter for his run-scoring prowess. They have come out in full force and lavished praise on him. In fact, several cricket fans are hailing him as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

A sports journalist encapsulated all the records broken by the Tamil Nadu batter in his tweet.

A prominent cricket fan referred to the fact that Jagadeesan had overtaken Rohit Sharma to become the highest individual scorer in list A cricket in India.

Jagadeesan has played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in the past. However, he couldn’t score heavily in the cash-rich league and was recently released by the franchise.

Now many CSK fans are ruing the fact that the four-time champions let him go.

A person wrote, “Not CSK… Jagadeesan Knocking the door of Indian Team. 5 centuries. With one double century is not a joke..in any format…"

Another pointed out, “It is indeed a shame that #CSK just did not trust enough to give him a run."

Jagadeesan’s knock has captured the imagination of IPL franchises as well. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marvelled at Jagadeesan’s record-breaking knock on Twitter.

His historic knock was laced with 25 fours and 15 sixes and came at a strike rate of 196.45.

Narayan Jagadeesan has surely propelled his career with this blistering knock. IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi and many teams will now look to rope in Jagadeesan for the upcoming IPL season. Jagadeesan’s stock is set to rise in Indian cricket.

