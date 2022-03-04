Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Pay Tributes As Australian Cricket Icon Passes Away Of Heart Attack At 52

Updated: March 04, 2022, 20:55 IST
Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52. Warne’s management released a brief statement stating that passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. Read More
An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne took 293 scalps.
