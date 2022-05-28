'Shane Warne Looking Down at Us With Lot of Pride'

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals secured their place in the IPL finals with English cricketer Jos Buttler’s smashing fourth century of the season. Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore and made it to the final of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. After being declared the man of the match, Buttler remembered the late Australian player Shane Warne who was the former captain and coach of the team.

It was under Shane’s captaincy that Rajasthan Royals had won their first IPL title. The team won the inaugural edition in 2008. Shane passed away earlier this year after suffering a heart attack.

Remembering the Australian player, Buttler said in a statement after the match, “Great excitement to be able to play in the final of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. It’s incredibly exciting. Shane Warne has been such an influential figure for Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to the title in the first season. We will miss him dearly but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today."

The 31-year-old player also said that he came into the season with very low expectations but a lot of energy. He described it as “very exciting" as his team secured its place in the final. Buttler told Star Sports, “I had a season of two halves, and had very honest conversations with people really close to me." Buttler also added that he was feeling the pressure midway in the season and it was only about a week ago that he opened up about it. He also added that speaking about the pressure of performing well helped him and he went to Kolkata with a freer mind.

The second qualifier of IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals got underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

