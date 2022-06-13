Shane Warne, Meg Lanning Included in Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List

Late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne and women’s team skipper Meg Lanning were among the personalities honoured in the Queen’s Birthday 2022 annual Honours List.

The 30-year-old Lanning, who recently captained the team to their record-extending seventh Cricket World Cup title in New Zealand, was awarded “Member of the General Division (AM)" for service to women’s cricket at the top level.

A report in cricket.com.au said that “The three-time Belinda Clark Award winner, who has scored more ODI centuries than any other woman and who has represented her country on 221 occasions, has led her team to unrivalled success in all formats since taking over the captaincy as a 21-year-old in 2014."

Lanning has become one of the most successful Australian woman cricketers, having now led them to victories in four World Cups, a 50-over and three T20 World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Warne, who passed away due to a suspected heart attack on March 4 in Thailand aged 52, has posthumously been appointed an Order (AO) of Australia, for his “distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropic contributions".

Warne is the second-highest Test wicket-taker in the world with 708 scalps and a further 293 in ODIs. He is also second on the list of all-time international wicket-takers.

The report said that Sunday’s honour was also “bestowed on Warne for his service to the wider community through charity and philanthropy. Those acts included auctioning his Baggy Green Test cap with all proceeds dedicated to bushfire victims, and his Shane Warne Foundation, which raised AUD 7.8 million to support ill and underprivileged children in Australia".

“All those recognised have made an immense contribution to both the game and the communities they work and live in across the country," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

“We are enormously proud to see Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning recognised in the Honour List. Her leadership and performances have been central to the outstanding success of our women’s team.

“Shane Warne was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers the world has ever seen and we are reminded today of the indelible legacy he created both on and off the field."

