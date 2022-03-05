Shane Warne's Rockstar Ravindra Jadeja Slams 2nd Test Century, Fans Call it Perfect Tribute to King of Spin

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored his second Test century on Day 2 of the opening Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja played with a lot of responsibility to put India in a comfortable position.

Jadeja hit the century a day after one of his mentors from the initial days of cricket - Shane Warne passed away. The legendary Australia spinner died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52 on Friday. Jadeja played under Warne’s captaincy in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. The spin icon was a huge admirer of young Jadeja and used to refer to him as a Rockstar.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Jadeja for scoring the century and remembered when Warne gave him the name - Rockstar.

“Well done @imjadeja brilliant 100 keep going .. ( rockstar )the name was given to him by greatest ever @ShaneWarne @BCCI @StarSportsIndia," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Jadeja played with a lot of maturity in the first session where he looked to place the ball in the gaps to score valuable runs. The southpaw reached the triple-figure mark just prior to the lunch break as he celebrated the feat with his ‘iconic’ sword celebration. While the all-rounder decided to counter-attack the bowlers in the second session of the day when Mohammed Shami came out to bat.

The fans on Twitter also remembered Warne, when Jadeja smashed the century as they feel that it is a perfect tribute to the Australian spin icon.

On Friday, Jadeja expressed his grief over Warne’s demise on Twitter as he wrote, “Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones."

Replying to the all-rounder’s post, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle recalled a conversation with Warne during which the latter had said Jadeja is a ‘rockstar’.

“He loved you Jaddu. Remember the time in ’08 at the DY Patil Stadium… He called you over and said to me “This kid is a rockstar". We chatted more than once about you and he was very fond of you and of Yusuf," Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Warne played 145 Tests in total over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets, and was also an effective lower-order batsman, with a highest Test score of 99.

