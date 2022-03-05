Shane Warne’s Son Jackson Says Proud Of Dad Despite Complicated Relationship

Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack, on March 4, in his villa in Thailand. The death of the legendary leg spinner left the entire world shocked. All the members of the cricketing community, from Sachin Tendulkar to Brian Lara have expressed profound grief over his death.

The iconic Australian cricketer had led a controversial life, but he shared a warm and loving relationship with his three children— Summer, Jackson and Brooke. Jackson Warne, his 23-year-old son, recently said that he is very proud of his father despite the complex relationship. Though Warne got divorced from his wife in 2005, his relationship with his kids did not suffer. While Jackson is yet to make a comment on his father’s death, while talking to Channel 7 recently, he said that he was proud of his dad.

Jackson Warne had been living in Melbourne with his father for the last 4 years. He said in an interview, “My life has not turned out the way I want. Whenever I go somewhere, people identify me as Shane Warne’s son. I just want to be Jackson."

In an earlier to Men’s Health Australia, Jackson had said, “I want to see dad only as dad. I don’t want to compare them with any other parents. I think he has done a great job with me and my sisters and I am proud of him. I had to go through a lot of identity crisis because of him, but at the end of the day he’s my dad and I’m proud of him."

The cricketing legend was once engaged to Liz Hurley, but they broke up because of his alleged philandering. After his divorce in 2005, he was linked to a series of women. Jackson said that though his dad’s nature had hurt the family a lot, he still loved his dad.

