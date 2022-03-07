Shane Warne's State Funeral Could be Hosted at MCG

Legendary spinner Shane Warne’s state funeral is expected to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Warne enjoyed several cricketing feats at his home ground including the historic 700th Test wicket. According to a report in 9News, MCG is expected to accommodate around 100,000 people to bid goodbye to the legendary spinner.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said that the people of country were “bewildered" by a “sad and sudden loss" of Warne, and announced the cricketing hero would receive a state funeral.

“He was one of our nation’s greatest characters," Morrison said, marking the 52-year-old’s death.

Victoria premier Daniel Andrews has already confirmed that had accepted the state government’s offer and more details will be revealed in the coming days.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," said Andrews, according to theguardian.com.

Earlier, Cricket Australia has announced that the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed as S.K. Warne Stand.

“The Great Southern Stand at the MCG will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in a permanent tribute to The King," Cricket Australia posted on Twitter.

“The Government will rename the Great Southern Stand at the MCG — the place he took his hat-trick and 700th wicket — to honour Shane and his contribution to the game," Andrews said on Twitter.

“The S.K. Warne Stand will be a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian."

Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack as he was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui, Thailand.

He was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 6:00 pm (1100 GMT), but his management said despite medical efforts “he could not be revived". The Police has already declared that there was no foul play suspected in the 52-year-old’s death.

He played 145 Tests in total over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets, and was also an effective batsman, with a highest Test score of 99.

