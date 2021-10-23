Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, pitch report, stadium records: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 15

Following the conclusion of the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the main round will see the big sides take the stage. Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup. Both sides have made it into this round after having ensured qualification. While Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the qualifying round, Bangladesh bounced back after the reversal they faced in the first match against Scotland to ensure qualification. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have the resources to exploit the conditions on offer and this should give them the edge as their players have also settled nicely into a groove when they lock horns.

Bangladesh are coming into this main round after having beaten teams like New Zealand and Australia at home and in conditions that are similar to the ones they prepared back home, they look a settled unit.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, come into this main round after having been unbeaten in the qualifying round and their side seems to have all the bases covered and if the players live up to their potential, they can well be a tricky proposition.

>Sharjah, pitch report:

The pitch on offer in Sharjah has become a slow burner and it has provided great assistance to the spinners and the slower bowlers. Batting has been very difficult and the slow burn has made the middle overs extremely difficult. The spinners are getting more grip and it has not been easy to take them down. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a total on the board.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

>Total matches played: 15

>Matches won batting first: 9

>Matches won bowling second: 6

>Average 1st Inns score: 141

>Average 2nd Inns score: 125

>Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

>Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

>Highest score chased: 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO

>Lowest score defended: 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here