>Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, pitch report, stadium records: Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 41: Scotland will be concluding their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with an enthralling game of cricket against Group 2 toppers Pakistan. A lot of effort will be required from Kyle Coetzer’s side if they want to end their run in the World Cup on a high note. It won’t be easy by means to defeat dominant Pakistan.

Scotland are still searching for their first win. Pakistan, on the other hand, are enjoying a golden ride. Everything is going right for the Men in Green as they are unbeatable in the competition.

The four consecutive victories have put Babar Azam’s side on the top and they are the first team from Group 2 to confirm their qualification for the semi-final.

>Sharjah, pitch report:

Seeing the matches hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground so far, it won’t be wrong to say that the pitch in Sharjah is a slow burner. The bowlers have been causing a lot of damage to the opposition with the slower balls. The match between Scotland and Pakistan is likely to be a low-scoring affair as the bowlers especially the spinners will look to dominate the game. However, the pitch has something to offer to the batters too. The batters just need to be sensible in their approach to put runs on the scoreboard for their team.

>Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 22

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling second: 9

Average 1st Inns score: 146

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 172/5 (18.5 Ov) by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 142/7 (20 Ov) by WI vs BAN

