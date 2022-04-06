Colatta Chocolates (COL) lock horns with DCC Starlets (DSC) in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 clash on Wednesday.

Colatta Chocolates kicked off the season in style as they registered a massive nine-wicket victory over the Dubai Aviators in their first match. However, they couldn’t carry the same momentum in the following game against Brother Gas which they lost by nine runs. They will be keen to get back on the winning track.

DCC Starlets also made an impressive start with a 23-run win over Ajman Heroes. Batting first in that match, Ronak Panoly’s 45-ball-69 helped them to put 162/6. Later Nilansh Keswani’s excellent 3/17 restricted Ajman to 139/7 in the end. They will be looking to recreate a similar result on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between COL vs DCS, here is everything you need to know:

COL vs DCS Telecast

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets game will not be telecast in India.

COL vs DCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COL vs DCS Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 6.

COL vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janaka Chaturanga

Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Punya Mehra, Janaka Chaturanga

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Manpreet Singh

Bowlers: Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS

COL vs DCS Probable XIs:

Colatta Chocolates: Janaka Chaturanga (WK), Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Laxman Sreekumar, Akhil Das, Hari Prasanth, Rizwan KS, Syam Ramesh, Manpreet Singh, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Zeeshan

DCC Starlets: Ronak Panoly (C), Shrey Sethi (WK), Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Qais Farooq, Shamim Ali, Soorya Sathish, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani

