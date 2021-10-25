Sharjah Weather Update, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AFG vs SCO match 17

With an extraordinary performance in the group stage, Scotland have finally made it to the Super12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. The team will fancy starting their campaign with a victory in the Super 12 round as they will be crossing swords with Afghanistan in their first match on Monday at Sharjah.

Scotland never lost their hold in the group game as they caused a major upset for Bangladesh in their first game. After a scintillating win over Bangladesh by six runs, there was no stopping for Kyle Coetzer’s team as they defeated PNG and Oman in their next two encounters. The side looks pretty balanced and they will be hoping to work their charm in the Super 12 round too.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will start the Monday match as overwhelming favourites. The team will have the momentum on their side after they defeated West Indies in their last warm-up match. Also, Afghanistan is a spin-heavy attack and they will be looking forward to making the most out of the slow and sluggish UAE pitches.

>Weather report

Weather is unlikely to cause any disturbance as Afghanistan will go head-to-head against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Monday. The chances of the rain interrupting the game are almost nil while overall, the weather is expected to be hot and humid. The temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. Since it is an evening affair, the players will have to deal with a lot of humidity. The humidity is expected to be around 58 percent while the wind speed will be 21 km/h.

>Afghanistan (ENG) vs Scotland (WI) probable playing XIs:

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

