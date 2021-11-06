Sharjah Weather Update, England vs South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s ENG vs SA match

Match 39 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) lock horns with South Africa (SA) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 06.

England have the best team on display at the World Cup and will come into this match after having all their four league matches so far. Ahead of this match, they have been hit with the injury to Tymal Mills. As far South Africa are concerned, they have bounced back superbly after their loss to Australia in the first game and they come into this match full of confidence to make it to the next stage. The conditions on offer in Sharjah promises to be taxing and since, both sides have already played here we expect a cracking contest to unfold.

For them, Quinton de Kock will be a key member as in his day, the left-hander can take apart any opposition and his start upfront will go a long way in giving South Africa the headstart and initial push they so desperately need against England.

Advertisement

Adil Rashid has been great for England in this tournament, and his leg-spin has proved to be the X-factor for Eoin Morgan. Now that Tymal Mills is ruled out, a lot will be expected out of Rashid, especially in the middle overs.

>Weather report

There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions in Sharjah is expected to be dry and taxing on the players. The temperate will be between 35 to 36 degrees. 55 percent humidity and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

>England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:

>England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

>South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here