England and Sri Lanka will square off in the Group 1, Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the only encounter of the day and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

England have been the team to beat in Group 1 and are one of the three sides to remain undefeated besides Pakistan and Namibi. Eoin Morgan’s unit recorded big margin victories in all three games and got themselves within a touching distance of a semi-finals berth. They will aim to go past the Asian outfit, who are fighting hard to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Dasun Sanaka’s men are coming off back-to-back defeats, a loss in Saturday’s final over thriller against South Africa was their second defeat in three games. They need to produce something special to halt England’s winning momentum, which will not be easy in this must win contest for them.

With both sides vying for maximum points, the upcoming contest between England and Sri Lanka will be a thrilling contest to watch.

>Weather report

Thankfully the England vs Sri Lanka match will be played in the evening, giving a big respite to both sides from the searing heat during the day. According to weather reports from accuweather.com, the temperature is expected to drop down from 33-32 degrees Celsius to 30-29 degrees Celsius by the start of play.

Since the match is an evening affair, the humidity will be around 70 percent and wind speeds reaching up to 11 km/h. Dew point is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, but fans can enjoy an uninterrupted game as there is no probability of rain.

>England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

>England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

>Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa or Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara or Binura Fernando

