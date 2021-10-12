Sharjah Weather Update, KKR vs DC, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021. Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match looking to advance through to the finals where they will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

While Delhi Capitals lost to the three-time champions in the first playoff match, KKR come into this match after having beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator and is a side that is riding a wave of momentum.

For KKR, Sunil Narine was the difference in the eliminator against RCB and he will once again hold the key on the pitch in Sharjah. Shakib Al Hasan has been a great addition to the side and he should be in the playing XI.

For Delhi, the batting has not been able to fire together as a unit and different players have stood up individually, but they should now perform as a unit in this match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowlers, on the other hand, have been solid as a unit and after an indifferent match against the Chennai Super Kings, Avesh Khan would want to bounce back. Axar Patel and R Ashwin have been quite solid in the middle overs.

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the KKR vs DC match.

>Pitch report:

The pitch has been re-laid at Sharjah and hence, it has changed its nature as compared to last year. The spinners and slower bowlers have found a lot of assistance from the surface and the batsmen have had to slog hard for their runs. If dew does come into play, the toss will play a critical role in the game and this could dictate the decision the captains make at the toss.

>Weather

Sharjah is expected to be hot and humid as has been the norm in recent times and there are absolutely no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

>Highest score at this venue: 215/6

>Lowest score at the venue: 56/10

