'Sharp Skills': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video of Dog Playing Cricket With Children

India legend Sachin Tendulkar, perhaps the greatest batter to have ever played the game, is very active on social media, and he keeps posting a lot of different videos to keep his fans engaged. On Monday, he shared a video that has attracted a lot of traction. This video seems to be shot in a village where kids are playing a cricket match. A dog can be seen playing the role of a wicket-keeper and is running around with joy. This video has been viewed more than 761.1K times on Twitter so far.

Sharing a caption with the video, Sachin wrote: “Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some ‘sharp’ ball catching skills. We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?"

In the video, the stumps have been replaced with wooden sticks and as soon as the bowler delivers the ball, the dog scoots across and stands behind the stumps and catches the ball with his mouth.

And when the next ball is hit, he races across to catch it. The video has received more than 59,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 7800 times.

Even before this clip, plenty of other videos have been shared on social media where a dog has been seen playing cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, too, loves dogs and he keeps his fans engaged with these cute videos.

Incidentally, the same clip was also posted by talk show host Simi Garewal earlier this year in February. “An award for the best fielder of the year!!" she had captioned the clip.

