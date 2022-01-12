Shaun Pollock Feels South Africa Have The Upper-hand in 3rd Test After Day 1

South Africa bowled out India for at 223 on Day 1 of the series-deciding third Test that got underway in Cape Town on Tuesday. India started well before South gained the upper-hand

The Proteas finished the day on 17 runs and lost one wicket of captain Dean Elgar to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli top-scored for the visitors with 79 followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (43). For the hosts, it was Kagiso Rabada who led the bowling attack with four wickets.

Former South Africa allrounder Shaun Pollock believes that Elgar’s men have the edge as they go into Day 2 as despite a decent start by India , the hosts were successful in putting the brakes on the innings. “At one stage India was 90-odd with just two wickets down and Kohli was looking set. They pulled it off and got all 10 for 223," Pollock said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

The legendary cricketer reckons that from South Africa’s point of view, losing Elgar’s wicket on Day 1 was a big and the only blow they faced. Pollock pointed out that Elgar had been a rock for the team in the ongoing series as he had twice dug in and got really good scores.

During the chat, Pollock also highlighted the below-par show of Indian batters as the majority of them got out in 10s and 15s. He said that the proof of their shortfall is evident in the manner of their dismissals. Notably, all the 10 batters were out caught behind - either in the slips or by the wicketkeeper, which according to Pollock, showcases that they were a bit “loose".

He, however, lauded Kohli for his gritty score and termed his style as the template for others to follow on the Cape Town pitch.

