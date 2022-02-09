'She Asked me to Call Her Mother': Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Phone Call With Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left her millions of fans spread across the world heartbroken. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recalled his memories of speaking to the veteran singer over phone.

Akhtar also expressed his regret of not being able to meet her while he was in Mumbai in 2016. He shared the details of the conversation during which Lata Di asked the fast bowler to call her “mother".

Akhtar revealed that back in 2016 when he visited India for some work, being a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar, he called her and the latter spoke to him lovingly.

“When I addressed her as Lata ji, she asked me to call her mom," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan cricketer stated that he asked about her health, her whereabouts, and all things in between, after which she told him – “Son, I really look forward to meeting you."

It’s not a secret that Lata Mangeshkar was a cricket fan and Sachin Tendulkar was her favourite cricketer.

Akhtar recalled that the legendary singer told him that she has seen many on-field clashes that took place between him and Tendulkar.

Akhtar said how Lata Mangeshkar called him as a person with pure-heart despite his on-field aggression. “You are a very aggressive player and also famous for your anger, but along with that, you seem to have a pure heart. Never change, always be like this," Lata di told Akhtar.

The former fast bowler said he nearly meet her but the Navratri season was going on and she was fasting. Though the singer urged him to visit her after the festivities, Akhtar had a flight back to Pakistan. Later, the relationship between the two countries took an unfortunate turn, hence, he was not able to visit India and meet Lata di.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames at a public funeral with full state honours, in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, February 7. Popularly called the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar’s contribution to the art of music is unparalleled.

