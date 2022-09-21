'She Inhabits a Different Planet': Twitter Bows Down to Harmanpreet Kaur For Her Ferocious Century Against England

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a scintillating century against England in the second ODI at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The Indian skipper ripped apart the English bowling line-up with her thunderous batting as he scored 143 runs* off 111 balls to help India post a formidable 333-5 on the scoreboard.

She took her time to get settled in the middle and after reaching the three-digit mark she just exploded on the English bowlers to hit 43 runs in the next 11 balls.

Asked to bat first, India lost Shafali Verma early as she was castled by Kate Cross for just 8. Smriti Mandhana (40) and Yastika Bhatia (26) stabilized the Indian innings with a 54-run stand for the second wicket. Harmanpreet entered the middle at a tricky stage of the game but she took control of it quite early to put the pressure back on the hosts.

The skipper slammed 18 fours and 4 sixes to blow away the English attack. Harleen Deol also gave her ample support with her 58-run knock. The duo shared a crucial 113-run stand to set up the foundation of a formidable score.

Harmanpreet reached the century with a run-a-ball show but she smacked the English bowlers all around the park to score 43 runs off her last 11 deliveries. Meanwhile, India scored 62 runs in the last three overs.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop took to Twitter and wrote, “Some innings that from Harmanpreet Kaur - 143(111)."

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also praised the Indian captain for her ferocious batting.

“62 in the last 3 overs. When @ImHarmanpreet is in this mood, she inhabits a different planet!" he tweeted.

Isa Guha was also impressed with Harmanpreet’s knock as she tweeted, “Get it on your highlights - that was pretty special #HarmanpreetKaur"

India won the first match of the series by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Harmanpreet played a key role in the victory with her unbeaten 74-run knock off 94 balls in the 228-run chase.

