Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 40

New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. They were dominant in their last match against Namibia, but they will know this is the match that can define their future in this competition. A win here will see them make it through to the semi-finals, while a loss would end their campaign.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, need to win this match by a convincing margin if they harbour any hopes of making it to the top 4. They lost their last match to India and now they have to put their best feet forward against a well-oiled BlackCaps.

New Zealand have not made too many changes to the XI. They have missed the services of injured Lockie Ferguson, but the rest of the attack looks pretty well gelled and well-oiled and on a good pitch in Abu Dhabi, they will hold the key against the free-flowing batters of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will need to be at their best against New Zealand if they have any hope of making it through to the semi-finals. They need the services of Rashid Khan, and would really hope that Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets fit for this crucial match.

>Abu Dhabi, Pitch Report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has become one of the better pitches to bat on in the recent times and if the pitch remains the same, it will test both the bowling attacks. However, there might be challenges since it is a day game. The batters have to dig in and scrap if the need be before they expand their range. Chasing has been the way to go in the tournament and this trend should continue in this match.

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

Total matches played: 59

Matches won batting first: 27

Matches won bowling second: 32

Average 1st Inns score: 141

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN

Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

