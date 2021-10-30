Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Pitch Report: Afghanistan vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 27

The 27th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is expected to be a one-sided affair but the unpredictability of the format might surprise the mighty Afghanistan. Coming off a near-miss in the last game where they almost upset the favourites Pakistan, the Afghans will look to dominate Namibia.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

This, however, will be bad news for India and New Zealand, who would want to be the second team to qualify from Group 2 for the semi-finals after Pakistan. Pakistan are almost certain to qualify after winning their games against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. They just have to play Namibia and Scotland now.

Namibia will also look forward to a promising show.

Advertisement

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, pitch report:

The Abu Dhabi pitch is historically known to aid the spinners. However, in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the faster bowlers have made it difficult for the batters to score many runs. The three matches played in the tournament on this pitch have been won by the team batting second, and whoever wins the toss will like to do just that.

Here are a few interesting T20I stats from Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

T20 matches played at this venue: 54

Matches won by the team batting first at this venue: 23

Match won by the team batting second at this venue: 31

Average first innings score at Abu Dhabi stadium: 138

Average second innings score in Abu Dhabi: 128

Highest total recorded in this stadium: 225/7 (20 Ov) by Ireland vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded in this stadium: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by Hong Kong against Oman

Highest total chased at this venue: 166/6 (19.4 Ov) by Hong Kong against Afghanistan

Lowest total defended at this venue: 129/6 (20 Ov) by England vs Pakistan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here