Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And Venue Records: England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) cross swords against New Zealand (NZ) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10.For the first time since the infamous 2019 ODI World Cup 2019 final, England and New Zealand face off in an ICC white-ball tournament, once again in a knockout game. England have been sensational throughout the tournament with four wins in five games. Eoin Morgan’s side have been hit with multiple injuries as Jason Roy and Tymal Mills have been sidelined for this crucial fixture. However, in his absence, Jonny Bairstow is likely to open alongside Jos Buttler and their squad depth holds them in good stead.

However, they face a stern test in the form of Kane Williamson’s New Zealand, who have punched above their weight thus far. They too reached the final four with a similar win-loss record in the showpiece event and will be looking to carry the winning momentum in this match as well. Martin Guptill has been the man-in-form for them, the flamboyant opener has piled up 176 runs in five games so far, while pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee have shared 18 wickets between them to trouble opposition teams.

Although the Black Caps head into the game as the clear underdogs, they are well and truly capable of beating the English, making for a thrilling game of cricket in Abu Dhabi tonight.

>Abu Dhabi pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is a balanced one, with adequate assistance for both batters and bowlers. However, both teams are likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss given the dew factor, since it is a night game. Batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat in the powerplay overs and swing bowlers will get some help, however, a change of pace will be key on this wicket as the spinners are likely to come into play in the crucial middle overs.

In the last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Kiwis defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. Kane Williamson’s bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 124 runs in the first innings. Chasing the modest total, a combined effort from the top-order batters helped them win the match by eight wickets in 18.1 overs.

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

>Total matches played: 60

>Matches won batting first: 27

>Matches won bowling second: 33

>Average 1st Inns score: 141

>Average 2nd Inns score: 128

>Highest total: 225/7 (20 overs) - Ireland vs. Afghanistan

>Lowest total: 84/10 (18.2 overs) - Bangladesh vs. South Africa

>Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 overs) by Namibia vs Netherlands

>Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 overs) by England vs Pakistan

