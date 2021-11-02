Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report And Venue Records: South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

We are already into match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup where South Africa will take on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Historically, South Africa have been dominant over Bangladesh in the T20 format and if the current form of both these sides is anything to go by, we can expect this trend to continue.

Bangladesh have not found any momentum in their three matches so far and their losses have come against Sri Lanka, England and West Indies. In their previous match against the West Indies, they were not able to chase down 143 runs in their allotted 20 overs and went down in the final over.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been a resurgent unit after their loss to Australia in the first match. In their previous match against Sri Lanka, they were dead and buried but got over the line, thanks to the late order heroics by David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. In Quinton de Kock, they have a match-winner at the top of the order and if the left-hander fires, we can well see another dominant performance by the Proteas.

>Abu Dhabi pitch report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi could pose plenty of challengers to the batters in this match as the slower bowlers, especially the spinners, have found a lot of assistance. Both these sides have bowlers that can take advantage of the conditions on offer and since, it is a day game, there will be no impact of dew.

However, the captain winning the toss could well elect to field first as has been the trend all tournament.

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20)

>Total matches played: 55

>Matches won batting first: 24

>Matches won bowling first: 31

>Average 1st Inns score: 139

>Average 2nd Inns score: 127

>Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

>Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN

>Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

>Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

