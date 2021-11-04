Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, pitch report, stadium records: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 35

The defending champions West Indies will be desperate to add some solidity and firepower in the batting order when they take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 4. Despite winning just one game from their first three matches, the West Indies side still has a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals and for that, they need to win their remaining two games by a big margin.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went down in their last match as today’s game is their last chance to make amends. They can now finish the Group stage with four points and hope for other teams to have a horrendous outing to reach the last four. However, they can still easily play the spoilsport for the Kieron Pollard-led outfit in this game.

In their last match against Bangladesh, West Indies bowlers were absolutely brilliant as the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder and Andre Russell executed their plans brilliantly.

The Sri Lankan team, meanwhile, is filled with slow bowlers in Wanindu Hasaranga and MaheeshTheekshana, who have the capacity to trouble the West Indies stroke makers with their variety.

>Abu Dhabi pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi could pose plenty of challenges to the batters in this match and hence, the slower bowlers could come in handy. In the matches gone by, batters have found ways to score runs, but they need to be prepared to scrap hard and play the waiting game before accelerating. Dew is expected to play a big role which could prompt the toss winning captain to bowl first.

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

Total matches played: 57

Matches won batting first: 25

Matches won bowling second: 32

Average 1st Inns score: 139

Average 2nd Inns score: 127

Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest total: 84/10 (18.2 Ov) by BAN vs RSA

Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here