We are into the 21st match of the T20 World Cup, where Scotland will take on Namibia in Abu Dhabi. The Scots come on the back of the 130-run defeat in their first Super 12 match against Afghanistan, while Namibia will be playing their first match in the Super 12 after having secured qualification this year. It is indeed a special match for Namibia as they won their first-ever match in T20 World Cup, against the Netherlands in Round 1 and then they beat Ireland by 8 wickets. David Wiese has injected life into the side and he has been superb for Scotland.

Despite their loss to Afghanistan, the Scottish bowling attack is quite threatening and Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves have been brilliant in their Round 1 matches.

In their previous match against Afghanistan, Sharif picked 3 for 44 in 4 overs, while Mark Watt returned with impressive figures of 1 for 23 in his allotted quota of 4 overs.

>Abu Dhabi pitch report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi could pose plenty of challengers to the batters in this match and hence, the slower bowlers could well come in handy. Both these sides have bowlers that can take advantage of the conditions on offer and dew is expected to play a big role which could prompt the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

>Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20)

>Total matches played: 52

>Matches won batting first: 23

>Matches won bowling second: 29

>Average 1st Inns score: 139

>Average 2nd Inns score: 128

>Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

>Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN

>Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

>Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

